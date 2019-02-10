SSC tests of Feb 16, 17 and 18 deferred due to Biswa Ijtema
Published: 10 Feb 2019 10:04 PM BdST Updated: 11 Feb 2019 12:14 AM BdST
The authorities have deferred some SSC and equivalent tests of all boards due to Biswa Ijtema, the congregation of Tabligh Jamaat.
Professor Muhammad Ziaul Haque, who heads the inter-board coordination subcommittee, confirmed the delay to bdnews24.com on Sunday.
The tests slated for Feb 16, 17 and 18 will be held on Feb 26, 27 and Mar 2, respectively, according to Ziaul.
The time for the tests will remain unchanged, he added.
Thousands of Sunni Muslims from Bangladesh and many other countries will gather on the bank of the Turag River at Tongi on the outskirts of Dhaka on Feb 15 for Ijtema.
The congregation will continue until Feb 18, according a new schedule announced on Feb 5.
The areas near the Ijtema ground, including Uttara and other northern parts of the capital, experience huge traffic gridlock during Ijtema.
More than 2.1 million students have registered for this year’s SSC tests which started at around 3,500 centres across Bangladesh on Feb 2.
The tests on chemistry, civics and citizenship, business initiative of SSC boards; Bangla first paper of Dakhil board for madrasa students; self-employment and business initiative of vocational board; and Arabic second paper of Dakhil vocational board were scheduled for Feb 16. These will be held on Feb 26.
Bangla language and literature, English language and literature, domestic science, agricultural studies, and music of SSC; and Bangla second paper exams of Dakhil were scheduled for Feb 17, but now will be held on Feb 27.
The Feb 18 exams on biology and economics of SCC; civics and citizenship, agriculture studies, domestic science, humanities, Urdu, Farsi, and Islamic history of Dakhil; 29 trade-1 subjects of SSC vocational; AND 29 OF Dakhil vocational trade-1 will be held on Mar 2.
