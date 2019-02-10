Police detain two men over 2015 murder

The detainees are Sojal aka Picchi Sojal, 22, and Hossain Babu aka Hunda Babu, 25.

One of them was detained from Morrelgan in Bagerhat while another was found at Shyampur Thana in Dhaka, said Abul Kalam Azad, special superintendent (Dhaka Metro) of PBI.

A 22-year-old youth named Rasel was killed after a knife attack in the capital’s Kadamtali area in 2015, Azad said.

Rasel’s mother Rashila Begum filed a case with Kadamtali Police Station over the incident.

Rasel used to work as a farmer at his village home. He took Tk 5,000 from his mother and came to Dhaka in search of a better life in 2015.

It was initially believed that Rasel died after being attacked by muggers. Their report on the case was submitted to the court on 2017 because police could not determine a motive.

Rasel’s mother objected to the report and later the court referred the case to PBI for further investigation.

The murder was not an incident of mugging but was due to a dispute, PBI said after investigating the matter.

The members of PBI found that the detained Sojal married a girl from the victim’s village. Both of them, Sojal and Rasel, were friends and involved in a dispute after Rasel shifted to Dhaka.

Two others, Parvez and Pinky, were involved in a dispute over drugs trading in Kadamtali area in that time.

Following the dispute, Pinky plotted to kill Parvez and hired Babu and Sojal to carry it out. Later Sojal planned to use the opportunity to kill Rasel , Azad said.

"That night, Sojal, Babu, Rasel and Parvez met and consumed methamphetamine-based yaba tablets. After using the drugs Sojal and Babu attacked Rasel and Parvez with knives.”