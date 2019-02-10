Man sentenced to death for rape and murder of a child in Chattogram
Published: 10 Feb 2019 05:50 PM BdST Updated: 10 Feb 2019 05:50 PM BdST
A Chattogram court has sentenced a man to death for the rape and murder of a 10-year-old child in Chattogram’s Hathazari.
Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 Judge Motahir Ali delivered the verdict in the case on Sunday.
State attorney at the tribunal MA Nasser told bdnews24.com that the judge based his decision on testimony from 19 witnesses.
The convict, Amir Hossain Jamal, is in prison. According to the case documents, Amir was employed at the home of the victim’s aunt in Hathazari Upazila’s Mekhol Village.
On May 16, 2008 Amir raped the child and then threw the body in a nearby canal. The body was recovered the next day.
The child’s father Abdur Rahim filed a case at the Hathazari Police Station accusing Amir Hossain.
Police submitted the charge sheet against Amir to the court on Aug 25, 2008. The court then indicted the suspect on Oct 8, 2009.
