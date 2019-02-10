Home > Bangladesh

Indian Air Chief Dhanoa arrives in Dhaka to ‘strengthen ties’

  Senior Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Feb 2019 07:10 PM BdST Updated: 10 Feb 2019 07:19 PM BdST

The Indian Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa has arrived in Dhaka on Sunday for a five-day visit.

The tour is expected to “further strengthen the close and fraternal ties” between the militaries of Bangladesh and India, according to the Indian High Commission.

Dhanoa is accompanied by his spouse Kamalpreet Dhanoa and a two-member delegation. His Bangladesh counterpart, Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat, had invited him for the visit.

During the visit, the Indian air will pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and meet top officials of the military.

The chief will also be visiting major Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) bases across the country.

