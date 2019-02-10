Hasina wants master plan for grassroots development
Staff Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Feb 2019 05:06 PM BdST Updated: 10 Feb 2019 05:07 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that it will be possible to provide government services to the people quickly if work at the grassroots level follows a master plan for development.
The prime minister made the remarks during a discussion at the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives at 10:30 am on Sunday.
“We need to create a master plan for the upazilas and unions. Buildings are built without planning. Whenever anyone makes enough money they waste their farmland and make a building. There is no proper calculation or consideration,” she said.
“If we set up a regulatory framework, one that determines where buildings can be put up – homesteads are a different matter – we can prevent these buildings from cropping up. And roads are being built haphazardly too. There is no need for so many roads. If they are better planned out then we will save money and land.”
“If we can manage it, the people will accept it and follow it. I believe that is what we need to do.”
She spoke of the government’s current initiatives and future plans and urged officials to work according to those goals.
“When we present the budget we should keep in mind how we will deliver our services to the people. The plan for the future … will be determined somewhat centrally, but I want to give the responsibility of implementing them to the district level. We want to know their demands for the budget, what needs to be developed, how we can reach the people. We will plan accordingly.”
“We will create our total budget through this understanding and will allocate it according to the needs of the different regions so that every paisa is for development and improving the lives of people. That is our plan.”
Hasina spoke of decentralising power and strengthening local government.
“Otherwise development will not be sustainable,” she said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Dhaka University to announce election schedule for Central Student Union Monday
- Police detain two men over 2015 murder
- Man sentenced to death for rape and murder of a child in Chattogram
- Hasina wants master plan for grassroots development
- Three die in head-on collision between bus and motorcycle in Gazipur
- If you make threats we will accelerate evictions, says land minister
- Calls for Tk 100 million compensation for wrongfully imprisoned Jahalom
- Yaba trafficking under the guise of a picnic
- We’ve failed to use your strength in movement: Moudud to BNP activists
- UNHCR calls on Bangladesh to keep border open for Myanmar nationals
Most Read
- Awami League names two more candidates for women’s seats
- Dhaka trade fair pulls in Tk 2bn in export orders
- Bobby Hajjaj drops out of Dhaka North mayoral race
- Aroma, Suborna to become MP as Awami League names 41 for reserved seats
- Digital map charting garment factories in Dhaka launched
- China condemns Indian PM Modi's visit to disputed region
- Awami League announces names of chairman candidates for 122 upazilas
- Nilgai at Ramsagar National Park gets a partner
- US Senator Warren launches 2020 campaign, sounds note of economic equality
- Yaba trafficking under the guise of a picnic