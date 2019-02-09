We’ve failed to use your strength in movement: Moudud to BNP activists

The senior leader spoke at a meeting organised in Dhaka on Friday to demand release of party chief Khaleda and others arrested on different charges.

Friday marks the first anniversary of Khaleda’s jailing for corruption. The BNP suffered a rout in the Dec 30 general election with her in jail.

“Those, who sacrificed many things for the party, for joining the movement for Khaleda Zia’s freedom, should be brought to the leadership with respect. Young leaders should be brought to the leadership,” Moudud said.

“Thousands of leaders and activists are ready for movement. It’s our failure that we in the leadership could not use your strength in movement,” he added.

The BNP leader proposed that the candidates of the party in the 11th parliamentary elections to compensate and rehabilitate the leaders and activists who incurred losses during the polls.

Another member of the BNP’s policymaking body National Standing Committee, Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, agreed that a revamp was necessary for the party before strengthening the movement for Khaleda’s freedom.

Criticising the ruling Awami League for “ballot-box stuffing on the eve of voting”, Mosharraf said the country witnessed another “abnormal” episode – former ministers and senior politicians were omitted from the cabinet.

The government would not last long after the “two consecutive abnormal incidents”, he added.

Earlier on Jan 18, the two senior figures in the BNP pushed for a national council for a radical shake-up in the party leadership after the election debacle.

They had called for the reforms, saying there is no alternative to organising another council to overcome the current situation.