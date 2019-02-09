Calls for Tk 100 million compensation for wrongfully imprisoned Jahalom
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Feb 2019 04:38 PM BdST Updated: 09 Feb 2019 04:38 PM BdST
An organisation known as the Sammilito Samajik Andolon has called for Tk 100 million in compensation for Tangail’s Jahalom, who was wrongfully imprisoned for three years.
The organisation held a demonstration in front of the National Museum in Dhaka’s Shahbagh on Saturday to press for the demand.
Dhaka University Department of Mass Communication and Journalism Associate Professor Robaet Ferdous spoke at the protest.
“The Anti-Corruption Commission has wrongfully deprived the innocent Jahalom and his family and friends of three years of life. The decision of the honourable High Court to free him will be remembered in the annals of freedom and humanity.”
“We believe the Anti-Corruption Commission should pay Tk 100 million in damages for the inhuman treatment and deprivation he underwent in these three years.
Jahalom, who had worked at a jute mill in Narsingdi, was recently released after spending three years in jail.
It was proven that ACC officials had identified the wrong suspect in the case.
Sammilito Samajik Andolon President Ziauddin Tarek Ali said:
“The state and the ACC cannot avoid being held accountable for this merciless and inhumane behaviour. We demand that these offences against him be remedied.”
Mamunur Rashid, another official for the organisation, read out its declaration.
“The three-year jail sentence served by the innocent Jahalom calls into question a national agency such as the ACC. It is also incomprehensible to us how Sonali Bank, another national institution, identified Jahalom as Salek. The people have many questions on this matter.”
The organisation called for an investigation into whether Jahalom had been made the scapegoat in the case by any particular quarter in order to protect the true perpetrators.
