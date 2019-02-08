Three killed as army pickup falls into canal in Noakhali
Noakhali Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Feb 2019 06:46 PM BdST Updated: 08 Feb 2019 06:46 PM BdST
An army vehicle has fallen into a roadside canal leaving three soldiers killed and eight others injured in Noakhali.
The accident occurred near Totar Bazar around 3pm on Friday, Charjabbar Police Station OC Shahed Uddin told bdnews24.com.
The dead are 21 sepoys Mamun Khandaker, Firozul Islam and Fooyez Uddin of the 21st Engineer Battalion in Sylhet.
The vehicle, a pickup, was on its way from Cumilla Cantonment to Sandwip in Hatia when it fell into the canal leaving 11 members of the army injured.
Police and Fire Service rescued the injured and took them to the local Upazila health complex where the doctor declared Mamun, Firozul and Foyez dead, the OC said.
The eight others were airlifted to the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka by helicopter, he added.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Three killed as army pickup falls into canal in Noakhali
- RAB shuts down four coaching centres in Keraniganj
- Saudi man found dead at ‘friend's’ home in Mymensingh
- Govt moves to free inmates with physical disabilities from overcrowded prisons
- Arrest warrant issued for former GATCO director Shahjahan in graft case
- Phase-2 elections to 129 Upazilas on Mar 18
- Maldives arrests 80 Bangladeshis in crackdown on undocumented migrant workers
- Man killed in Khagrhachharhi, PCJSS blames UPDF
- Facebook closes 732 fake accounts named after Hasina
- Law minister expects ACC to take ‘serious’ measures over Jahalom case
Most Read
- Saudi crown prince told top aide he’d use ‘bullet’ on critic
- H&M responds to sacking of Bangladesh garment workers, says ‘deeply concerned’
- Indonesia finds 193 Bangladeshis locked up in shop house
- JCD on DU campus after nine years, places demand before DUCSU polls
- Anisha Faruk elected president of Oxford University Student Union
- HC suggests ACC look into more serious grafts
- Maldives arrests 80 Bangladeshis in crackdown on undocumented migrant workers
- Saudi man found dead at ‘friend's’ home in Mymensingh
- Thai king's sister nominated as PM for March elections in unprecedented move
- Bangladesh seeks India’s support for early Rohingya return as Momen meets Modi