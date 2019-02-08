Home > Bangladesh

Three killed as army pickup falls into canal in Noakhali

  Noakhali Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Feb 2019 06:46 PM BdST Updated: 08 Feb 2019 06:46 PM BdST

An army vehicle has fallen into a roadside canal leaving three soldiers killed and eight others injured in Noakhali.

The accident occurred near Totar Bazar around 3pm on Friday, Charjabbar Police Station OC Shahed Uddin told bdnews24.com.

The dead are 21 sepoys Mamun Khandaker, Firozul Islam and Fooyez Uddin of the 21st Engineer Battalion in Sylhet.

The vehicle, a pickup, was on its way from Cumilla Cantonment to Sandwip in Hatia when it fell into the canal leaving 11 members of the army injured.

Police and Fire Service rescued the injured and took them to the local Upazila health complex where the doctor declared Mamun, Firozul and Foyez dead, the OC said.

The eight others were airlifted to the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka by helicopter, he added.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Minister criticises mystery killings of rape suspects

30 Rohingyas rescued from smugglers: BGB

College girl killed ‘for marriage refusal’

3 killed as army pickup falls into canal

RAB shuts down four coaching centres

Saudi man found dead at ‘friends’ home

Minister expects ‘serious’ steps over Jahalom case

Move to free inmates with disabilities

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.