Protesters block Shahbagh to demand revival of freedom fighter quota in govt jobs

blocking the key intersection for several hours to demand that the government revive 30 percent quota for them in public service jobs.

Hundreds of protesters organised a human-chain demonstration in front of the National Museum at 4:30pm on Friday under the banner of “Muktijoddhar Sontan O Projonmo”.

After the human-chain protest, they occupied the intersection putting brakes on rush-hour traffic.

Members of 'Muktijoddhar Sontan O Projonmo Somonyo Parishad, an organisation of freedom fighters' descendants, demonstrating at the Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka on Friday evening for a seven-point charter of demand, including restoration of 30 percent quota for them in government jobs.

The demonstrators shouted slogans like “No place for Razakars in this Bangla of freedom fighters”, “Weapons of ’71 roar once again”, and “We want 30 percent quota”.

They initially announced that they would not leave without Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s assurance of meeting their six-point charter of demand.

The demonstrators, however, left the street around 9:30pm.

Their other demands include a law to protect the freedom fighters’ families, and expulsion of children of anti-liberation people from government.