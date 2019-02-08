Arrest warrant issued for former GATCO director Shahjahan in graft case

The Special Judge’s Court-3 of Dhaka issued the warrant on Thursday after rejecting a petition file by the lawyer for Shahjahan seeking time for his appearance.

The lawyer cited his client’s illness in the petition.

Public Prosecutor Mosharraf Hossain Kajol ended his arguments on Thursday.

Judge Abu Syed Diljar Hossain adjourned the court until Feb 27.

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, who is among the 24 accused in the Global Agro Trade (Pvt) Company Ltd or GATCO corruption case, was present during the hearing.

The Anti- Corruption Commission or ACC started the case on Sept 2, 2007 with Tejgaon Police Station alleging that a contract GATCO won to run container depots was illegal.

After the investigation, on May 13, 2008, the anti-graft body pressed charges against the former premier and 23 others, including nine ministers and deputy ministers of the then four-party alliance government.

The accused caused a loss of Tk 145.63 million to the state exchequer by awarding the container-handling job at the inland container depot in Dhaka and at the Chittagong Port to GATCO, according to the charges.

Of the accused, M Saifur Rahman, M Shamsul Islam, MK Anwar, Akbar Hossain, Abdul Mannan Bhuiyan and Khaleda's younger son Arafat Rahman Coco have died.

Another accused, former minister and Jamaat-e-Islami leader Motiur Rahman Nizami, was hanged in 2016 for crimes against humanity during the 1971 Liberation War.

The others accused in the case are Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, former chairman of Chittagong Port Authority commodore Zulfikar Ali, Akbar Hossain's wife Jahanara Akbar, two sons Ismail Hossain Simon and AKM Musa Kajol, Ehsan Yusuf, former Joint Secretary Zulfikar Haider Chowdhury, former member of Chittagong Port Authority Rashid Uddin Ahmed, former minister Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain and former state minister for energy AKM Mosharraf Hossain.