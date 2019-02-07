Uttara University student arrested on charges of rape in Dhaka
Chief Crime Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Feb 2019 04:37 PM BdST Updated: 07 Feb 2019 04:37 PM BdST
The police have arrested a university student on charges of raping a girl in the capital.
Wari Police Station OC Azizur Rahman said 22-year-old Alam Hossain was arrested on Wednesday after the victim’s case was filed.
“Alam was sent to the court on Thursday,” the OC told bdnews24.com.
Alam is a third-year Computer Science student of Uttara University. The victim completed her Secondary School Certificate examination in 2018 and is currently studying in a polytechnic college in Dhaka.
According to case details, Alam met the girl in a coaching centre about seven months ago.
The girl alleged that on Jan 25, Alam lured her into his Abhoy Das Lane house and raped her. He also secretly filmed the rape. There was nobody present in the house at that time.
Alam later raped her multiple times by threatening to spread the footage over the internet, the victim alleged.
At one point, the girl shared the incident with her mother and a trusted neighbour. Later, her mother filed a case with the police on Wednesday.
The police arrested Alam right after the case was filed.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Engineer dies after being hit by train in Gazipur
- Armed forces must aid democratic rule in Bangladesh: PM Hasina
- Eviction drive to free the banks of Buriganga river on third day
- Kushtia man gets death for killing teenager
- Dead newborn found under Shahbagh footbridge
- Angelina Jolie praises Hasina as ‘exemplary’ leader after visiting Rohingya camps
- I was just joking with the journalist: Secretary Mofazzel says on ‘suicide advice’
- Bangladesh FM Momen to meet Indian PM Modi Thursday in New Delhi
- Policewoman allegedly dies by suicide over rocky marriage in Bogura
- Man handed death penalty for killing his father over a girl
Most Read
- Policewoman allegedly dies by suicide over rocky marriage in Bogura
- Five boys held after bizarre ritual with severed head of baby in Dhaka
- Angelina Jolie praises Hasina as ‘exemplary’ leader after visiting Rohingya camps
- 'Deeply moved' Angelina Jolie pays respect to Bangladesh’s founding father
- Bangladesh Bank eases write-off rules to cut loan defaults
- I was just joking with the journalist: Secretary Mofazzel says on ‘suicide advice’
- Language Movement icon Ghulam Arieff Tipoo among 2019 Ekushey Padak nominees
- Democracy around the world faces ‘alarming’ decline: report
- Senior AL leaders Amu, Tofail, Matia, Nasim made parliamentary committee chiefs
- Angelina Jolie visits Rohingya camps, says refugees' plight ’shames us all’