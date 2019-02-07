Uttara University student arrested on charges of rape in Dhaka

Wari Police Station OC Azizur Rahman said 22-year-old Alam Hossain was arrested on Wednesday after the victim’s case was filed.

“Alam was sent to the court on Thursday,” the OC told bdnews24.com.

Alam is a third-year Computer Science student of Uttara University. The victim completed her Secondary School Certificate examination in 2018 and is currently studying in a polytechnic college in Dhaka.

According to case details, Alam met the girl in a coaching centre about seven months ago.

The girl alleged that on Jan 25, Alam lured her into his Abhoy Das Lane house and raped her. He also secretly filmed the rape. There was nobody present in the house at that time.

Alam later raped her multiple times by threatening to spread the footage over the internet, the victim alleged.

At one point, the girl shared the incident with her mother and a trusted neighbour. Later, her mother filed a case with the police on Wednesday.

The police arrested Alam right after the case was filed.