Two children die in mudslide in Kushtia

  Kushtia Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 Feb 2019 05:34 PM BdST Updated: 07 Feb 2019 05:34 PM BdST

Two children have died after being buried alive in a pit while playing next to their house in Kushtia. Another child has been injured in the accident.

Local police station chief Abul Kalam said the accident took place in Gordah Khalpara village at around 1:30pm on Thursday.

The dead were identified as Akash, 12, son of Montu Mondol and Torikul, 12, son of Hashem Ali.

The injured child was identified as Likhon, 10, son of Nasir Uddin of the same village.

Some soil was cut away from Aynal’s land in the village leading to a hole in the ground.

The three friends were playing in the hole when the bank suddenly collapsed and buried them. When the locals rescued them and took them to Mirpur Upazila Health Complex, the on-duty doctor declared Akash and Torikul dead. 

The injured Likhon is being treated in the same hospital. 

