Two children die in mudslide in Kushtia
Kushtia Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Feb 2019 05:34 PM BdST Updated: 07 Feb 2019 05:34 PM BdST
Two children have died after being buried alive in a pit while playing next to their house in Kushtia. Another child has been injured in the accident.
Local police station chief Abul Kalam said the accident took place in Gordah Khalpara village at around 1:30pm on Thursday.
The dead were identified as Akash, 12, son of Montu Mondol and Torikul, 12, son of Hashem Ali.
The injured child was identified as Likhon, 10, son of Nasir Uddin of the same village.
Some soil was cut away from Aynal’s land in the village leading to a hole in the ground.
The three friends were playing in the hole when the bank suddenly collapsed and buried them. When the locals rescued them and took them to Mirpur Upazila Health Complex, the on-duty doctor declared Akash and Torikul dead.
The injured Likhon is being treated in the same hospital.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Government guideline to restrict private coaching legal: HC
- Two children die in mudslide in Kushtia
- After 26 years, Polychem Laboratories director gets one year for producing poisonous drug
- Uttara University student arrested on charges of rape in Dhaka
- Truck causes bridge collapse in Sunamganj, 2 dead
- Engineer dies after being hit by train in Gazipur
- Armed forces must aid democratic rule in Bangladesh: PM Hasina
- Eviction drive to free the banks of Buriganga river on third day
- Kushtia man gets death for killing teenager
- Dead newborn found under Shahbagh footbridge
Most Read
- Angelina Jolie praises Hasina as ‘exemplary’ leader after visiting Rohingya camps
- Policewoman allegedly dies by suicide over rocky marriage in Bogura
- 'Deeply moved' Angelina Jolie pays respect to Bangladesh’s founding father
- Five boys held after bizarre ritual with severed head of baby in Dhaka
- Bangladesh Bank eases write-off rules to cut loan defaults
- I was just joking with the journalist: Secretary Mofazzel says on ‘suicide advice’
- Language Movement icon Ghulam Arieff Tipoo among 2019 Ekushey Padak nominees
- Senior AL leaders Amu, Tofail, Matia, Nasim made parliamentary committee chiefs
- Body recovered from wreckage of plane carrying footballer Sala: UK investigator
- Trump says may declare Islamic State defeated next week