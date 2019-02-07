Truck causes bridge collapse in Sunamganj, 2 dead
Sunamganj Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Feb 2019 04:20 PM BdST Updated: 07 Feb 2019 04:20 PM BdST
Two people have died after a truck caused a bridge to collapse in Sunamganj.
Five people have been injured in the incident at Bishwambhorpur Upazila around 12pm Wednesday, said Additional Deputy Commissioner Shafiul Alam.
The driver of the truck, laden with iron rods, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the railing of the bridge, causing the structure to break down almost instantly, he said.
Another five, who were also in the truck, were rescued alive by locals. They have been admitted to the Sunamganj Sadar Hospital with injuries.
The police and fire fighters are working to salvage the truck.
