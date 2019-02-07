Law minister expects ACC to take ‘serious’ measures over Jahalom case

The minister made the remarks one being asked by reporters after his meeting with the UN delegation in the Secretariat on Thursday.

"What has happened to Jahalom is shocking for us. I deeply condemn the incident,” the law minister said.

After three years in jail, Jahalom was released from prisons on court orders in a loan fraud case started by the ACC, though his name was not on the suspects’ list.

The ACC filed 33 cases against a man named Abu Salique on charges related to loan fraud involving around Tk 185 million in Sonali Bank.

When the ACC sent for Saleque, the summons went to ‘Jahalom’ from Tangail.

Jahalom then went to the ACC and asserted that he was not Saleque.

After being released from jail, Jahalom demanded justice from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina over his unlawful arrest. The ACC launched investigations into its handling of the case.

“As the Anti-Corruption Commission is concerned over the incident, I think they will take prompt and serious measures regarding the issue,” Huq said.

The law minister also spoke about the discussion with the UN delegation over the human rights situation of Bangladesh.

“We have stated our views and commitments over the human rights situation. To establish every people’s rights is one of the main objectives of the Awami League government and it is doing everything possible to that end,” Huq said.

“Our government has a clear instruction against the violation of human rights. Everyone who will infringe on other people’s rights will be brought to justice,” he said.

The UN agencies said they wanted to support Bangladesh from a single platform, according to the law minister.

The minister also discussed the Digital Security Act, which was passed in Bangladesh in 2018 amidst objections from several media and rights organisations.

‘I cleared to the UN delegation the position of Bangladesh government on the Digital Security Act,” he said to reporters.