Kushtia man gets death for killing teenager

  Kushtia Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 Feb 2019 12:56 PM BdST Updated: 07 Feb 2019 01:02 PM BdST

A man has been sentenced to death for the murder of a 14-year-old boy in Kushtia.

Kushtia’s Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Munshi Md Moshiar Rahman gave the verdict in the five-year-old case on Thursday.

Babul was murdered in Kumarkhali in October of 2014, said public prosecutor Akram Hossain Dulal. 

Another 10 individuals were also convicted of the murder and awarded jail terms of various lengths, he said. 

