I was just joking with the journalist: Secretary Mofazzel says on ‘suicide advice’
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Feb 2019 04:17 AM BdST Updated: 07 Feb 2019 04:55 AM BdST
Railways Secretary Md Mofazzel Hossain has said he “just joked” with a journalist when he suggested he die by suicide after his attempt to interview another official over alleged corruption had failed.
Somoy TV’s Nazmus Salehi was making a report on Tk 68 ‘extra’ charged from every Dhaka-Kolkata Maitree Express passenger when he got the “advice of suicide” from the secretary, according to a report of the TV station.
“Now you die by suicide. And write a statement that you are taking your own life because railways officials are not agreeing to speak to you,” Mofazzel told Salehi, according to an audio clip released with the report.
Salehi told bdnews24.com that the secretary got angry when he sought his comment on the “extra” fare on Monday.
The secretary first said he would explain the ‘extra’ fare only if any passenger raised the question, the Somoy TV report said.
Mofazzel later called and sought an explanation from Mia Jahan, an additional director general (operations) in the railways department, but got no explanation, the TV station said.
Jahan evaded the question again when Salehi contacted him on Tuesday.
The secretary made the “suicide” remarks when Salehi informed him about Jahan’s denial, the TV station said.
As netizens and journalists reacted sharply to the secretary’s remarks on the social media, bdnews24.com contacted Mofazzel for his comment on the Somoy report.
Mofazzel then said he had “tried” to convince the others to speak to the reporter, but when no-one agreed to comment, he told Salehi: “Let’s die by suicide since there is no other way.”
“I just joked with him…and now he made an issue out of it,” he added.
