HC suggests ACC looks into more serious grafts

The court made the observations in a verdict on Thursday declaring the government guidelines made in 2012 to stop teachers from running private coaching business in educational institutions.

The observations by the bench of Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil follow recent ACC drives on a number of institutions in a crackdown on truant teachers and private coaching.

The ACC has the authority to investigate such practices in government institutions, but it must make a priority list of the allegations before investigation because the commission lacks manpower, the High Court said.

The government made the guidelines seven years ago following recommendations of the ACC which investigated allegations in media reports.

Teachers Farhana Khanam of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College, Mohammad Kabir Chowdhury of Motijheel Government Boys High School and Shahjahan Siraj of Government Laboratory School had challenged the guidelines’ legitimacy.

Deputy Attorney General Mokhlesur Rahman, who represented the state in the hearings of the teachers’ writ petitions, said the High Court’s “annoyance” at ACC’s drives on the institutions was expressed in the observations.

The petitioners challenged the ACC’s authority to make recommendations on the issue, according to Mokhlesur.

The court observed that the ACC has more serious crimes or corruption like those in customs, ports, and land to look into than the private coaching centre issue.

The national anti-graft agency must put more priority on these, the court said. It’s not that this (education sector) should be overlooked, but sectors like banking, where tens of billions of taka are getting lost, should be given more priority.

“ACC should be more cautious,” the deputy attorney general said, citing the court observations.

The ACC’s authority to interfere in educational institutions is not applicable for private schools and colleges, according to the court.

It can investigate government schools, colleges and universities, but these should be at the bottom of its priority list, Mokhlesur said.

“It’s not the ACC’s job to check which teachers are absent from private schools or who is involved (in corruption) there. The court expressed a bit of annoyance in its observations about the ACC,” he added.

ACC counsel Khurshid Alam Khan also said the court asked the commission to make a priority list first before investigating private coaching business.

After the new Awami League government was formed with pledge to put an end to corruption in its election manifesto, ACC Chairman Iqbal Mahmood said the commission would keep the education, health and other sectors in its radar to prevent trade of money for coaching, admission, appointment and other forms of corruptions and irregularities.

He himself has inspected different institutions in Chattogram, saying the commission attaching giving most priority to ending corruption in the education sector.