Government guideline to restrict private coaching legal: HC
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Feb 2019 05:51 PM BdST Updated: 07 Feb 2019 06:11 PM BdST
The guideline created by the government to bar teachers from private coaching has been deemed lawful by the High Court.
The bench of Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil announced the verdict on Thursday.
The decision followed hearings on separate writ petitions filed against the guideline from 2012.
Teachers are barred from tutoring in private students of their own institution, as per the rules set by government.
The head of an education institution can allow teachers to tutor maximum 10 students from other institutions.
In such cases, the teachers will have to submit to their bosses the names, roll numbers and other information of the students they want to tutor.
More to follow
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Government guideline to restrict private coaching legal: HC
- Two children die in mudslide in Kushtia
- After 26 years, Polychem Laboratories director gets one year for producing poisonous drug
- Uttara University student arrested on charges of rape in Dhaka
- Truck causes bridge collapse in Sunamganj, 2 dead
- Engineer dies after being hit by train in Gazipur
- Armed forces must aid democratic rule in Bangladesh: PM Hasina
- Eviction drive to free the banks of Buriganga river on third day
- Kushtia man gets death for killing teenager
- Dead newborn found under Shahbagh footbridge
Most Read
- Angelina Jolie praises Hasina as ‘exemplary’ leader after visiting Rohingya camps
- Policewoman allegedly dies by suicide over rocky marriage in Bogura
- 'Deeply moved' Angelina Jolie pays respect to Bangladesh’s founding father
- Five boys held after bizarre ritual with severed head of baby in Dhaka
- Bangladesh Bank eases write-off rules to cut loan defaults
- I was just joking with the journalist: Secretary Mofazzel says on ‘suicide advice’
- Language Movement icon Ghulam Arieff Tipoo among 2019 Ekushey Padak nominees
- Senior AL leaders Amu, Tofail, Matia, Nasim made parliamentary committee chiefs
- Body recovered from wreckage of plane carrying footballer Sala: UK investigator
- Trump says may declare Islamic State defeated next week