Government guideline to restrict private coaching legal: HC

The bench of Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil announced the verdict on Thursday.

The decision followed hearings on separate writ petitions filed against the guideline from 2012.

Teachers are barred from tutoring in private students of their own institution, as per the rules set by government.

The head of an education institution can allow teachers to tutor maximum 10 students from other institutions.

In such cases, the teachers will have to submit to their bosses the names, roll numbers and other information of the students they want to tutor.

More to follow