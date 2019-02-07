Home > Bangladesh

Government guideline to restrict private coaching legal: HC

  Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 Feb 2019 05:51 PM BdST Updated: 07 Feb 2019 06:11 PM BdST

The guideline created by the government to bar teachers from private coaching has been deemed lawful by the High Court.

The bench of Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil announced the verdict on Thursday. 

The decision followed hearings on separate writ petitions filed against the guideline from 2012.

Teachers are barred from tutoring in private students of their own institution, as per the rules set by government.

The head of an education institution can allow teachers to tutor maximum 10 students from other institutions.

In such cases, the teachers will have to submit to their bosses the names, roll numbers and other information of the students they want to tutor.

More to follow

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Engineer dies in Gazipur train accident

Demolitions continue on the banks of Buriganga

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (File Photo)

Armed forces must help democracy: PM

Dead newborn found under Shahbagh footbridge

Hasina an ‘exemplary’ leader: Jolie

Suicide advice was just a joke: Secretary

Momen to meet Modi Thursday

Policewoman ‘dies by suicide’

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.