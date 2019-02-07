Home > Bangladesh

ETV journalist Sekandar sent to jail after police grilling on sexual harassment charges

  Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 Feb 2019 09:40 PM BdST Updated: 07 Feb 2019 09:40 PM BdST

Ekushey Television Chief Reporter MM Sekandar Mia has landed in jail after a two-day grilling in police custody for alleged sexual harassment of a female colleague.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Debabrata Biswas on Thursaday rejected his bail plea and ordered him into jail.

Hatirjheel Police Station Sub-Inspector Mobin Ahmed, who is investigating the case against Sekandar, presented him in court after his remand ended.

SI Mobin argued that the ETV chief reporter needed to be locked up in jail until the end of the investigation.

Prashanta Kumar Karmaker, Tuhin Howlader and several other lawyers argued for Sekandar's bail.

The alleged victim said in the case that the ETV chief reporter tried to sexually harass her in a car in the Hatirjheel area on Jan 27.

The woman, a trainee journalist at the private TV station, alleged Sekandar had threatened her that her job would not be permanent if she did not agree to have sex with him, according to police.

She also alleged that the ETV top brass did not initially pay heed to her allegations.

After the Rapid Action Battalion arrested him on Monday, ETV journalists demonstrated seeking punishment for Sekandar and his backers.

