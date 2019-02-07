Engineer dies after being hit by train in Gazipur

Momin Uddin, 32, was an engineer who worked in ‘The Structural Engineering Ltd’, a private firm based in Dhaka.

He was standing by the side of the railroad around 7:00am, said Joydebpur Railway Junction Station Master Md Shahjahan Mia. A Dhaka-bound train hit his head, leaving him dead on the spot.

He lived in Hazipara of Joydebpur and worked for his office from there, his father Jahangir Hossain told bdnews24.com.

“Momin left home early on Thursday and he was on his way to Dhaka. We then got the news of his death and got his body.”