Home > Bangladesh

Dead newborn found under Shahbagh footbridge

   Senior Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 Feb 2019 11:26 AM BdST Updated: 07 Feb 2019 11:26 AM BdST

The dead body of a newborn baby has been found at Dhaka’s Shahbagh.

The body covered in a cloth and dumped under a footbridge adjacent to the Bangladesh National Museum was recovered by police around 3pm Wednesday.

The baby died within one day of birth, police are assuming.

“We recovered the body after finding out about it in the afternoon. We haven’t found out who do this,”  Shahbagh Police Sub-inspector Bhajan Biswas told bdnews24.com. 

The body was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Hasina an ‘exemplary’ leader: Jolie

Suicide advice was just a joke: Secretary

Momen to meet Modi Thursday

Policewoman ‘dies by suicide’

Man to die for killing his father

Evictions resume in Kamrangirchar

Don’t harass people: President tells police

Four gets death for child murder

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.