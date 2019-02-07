Dead newborn found under Shahbagh footbridge

The body covered in a cloth and dumped under a footbridge adjacent to the Bangladesh National Museum was recovered by police around 3pm Wednesday.

The baby died within one day of birth, police are assuming.

“We recovered the body after finding out about it in the afternoon. We haven’t found out who do this,” Shahbagh Police Sub-inspector Bhajan Biswas told bdnews24.com.

The body was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.