Bangladesh FM Momen to meet Indian PM Modi Thursday in New Delhi
Published: 07 Feb 2019 01:31 AM BdST
New Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday, a day before the joint ķconsultative commission (JCC) meeting with his counterpart Sushma Swaraj.
Momen reached the Indian capital on Wednesday night on his maiden overseas trip after taking charge of the ministry.
Joint Secretary to the Ministry of External Affairs Vikram Doraiswami and Bangladesh High Commissioner in New Delhi Syed Muazzem Ali along with his spouse received the minister at the airport around 11pm.
He is leading a delegation comprising secretaries to different ministries and divisions for the JCC where bilateral relations will be discussed.
The last JCC meeting was held in Dhaka in October 2017.
A number of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) will be signed after the meeting.
The relations with India are now seen to be at their best. Since 2010, over 100 agreements have been signed, 68 of them in the last three years alone.
Most of these agreements opened cooperation in new, high-technology areas such as space, civil nuclear energy, IT and electronics, cyber-security, and blue economy.
India has also rolled out three lines of credits for different projects of Bangladesh amounting to about $8 billion.
The decades-old land boundary issue has been resolved but there has been breakthrough in the Teesta water-sharing deal.
Momen will also meet former Indian president and Bharat Ratna awardee Pranab Mukherjee at the latter’s residence in New Delhi during his three-day visit.
He will leave for Dhaka on Saturday morning.
