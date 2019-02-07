Armed forces must aid democratic rule in Bangladesh: PM Hasina

She made the comment while addressing a graduation event of the Defence Services Command and Staff College in Dhaka on Thursday.

“In the future, our armed forces will need to contribute to ensure the continuation of democratic and constitutional rule for the good of our nation and people,” she said. “Bangladesh must continue its march towards development.”

She praised armed forces personnel for their work, which she said earned them worldwide recognition. “The armed forces, as peacekeepers for the UN, have ennobled Bangladesh’s image in the world.”

Hasina, who returned to power for a record fourth term as prime minister after the Dec 30 election, also described the armed forces as being icons of sovereignty and freedom in Bangladesh.