Home > Bangladesh

Armed forces must aid democratic rule in Bangladesh: PM Hasina

  Senior Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 Feb 2019 02:52 PM BdST Updated: 07 Feb 2019 02:52 PM BdST

The Armed Forces will need to contribute to safeguarding democracy in Bangladesh, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said.

She made the comment while addressing a graduation event of the Defence Services Command and Staff College in Dhaka on Thursday.

“In the future, our armed forces will need to contribute to ensure the continuation of democratic and constitutional rule for the good of our nation and people,” she said. “Bangladesh must continue its march towards development.”

She praised armed forces personnel for their work, which she said earned them worldwide recognition. “The armed forces, as peacekeepers for the UN, have ennobled Bangladesh’s image in the world.”

Hasina, who returned to power for a record fourth term as prime minister after the Dec 30 election, also described the armed forces as being icons of sovereignty and freedom in Bangladesh.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Hasina an ‘exemplary’ leader: Jolie

Suicide advice was just a joke: Secretary

Momen to meet Modi Thursday

Policewoman ‘dies by suicide’

Man to die for killing his father

Evictions resume in Kamrangirchar

Don’t harass people: President tells police

Four gets death for child murder

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.