Angelina Jolie praises Hasina as ‘exemplary’ leader after visiting Rohingya camps
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Feb 2019 05:06 AM BdST Updated: 07 Feb 2019 05:06 AM BdST
American actress Angelina Jolie has praised Sheikh Hasina’s leadership as “exemplary” for keeping Bangladesh’s border open for the Rohingyas who have fled violent persecution in Myanmar.
She says the world needs more leaders like her.
The special envoy of the UN’s refugee agency UNHCR paid a courtesy call on the prime minister at the Ganabhaban in Dhaka on Wednesday after visiting for two days the refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar where more than 1 million Rohingyas have taken shelter.
“Angelina Jolie has praised Bangladesh for sheltering the Rohingyas. She termed the prime minister an example-setting leader,” Hasina’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told the media.
“She (Jolie) said the world needs more such leaders. She also said there are not many leaders like our prime minister in the world now,” Karim said.
Myanmar must create an atmosphere favourable for safe and dignified return of the Rohingyas before the repatriation process starts, the Hollywood star told Hasina, according to Karim.
Jolie said the UN and other organisations will continue working together so that Bangladesh can share the burden of refugees, the PM’s press secretary said.
Hasina told Jolie about her days in exile as a refugee after the killings of her father Bangabandhu and most other members of the family in 1975.
Jolie, who visited the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum to pay respect to the Father of the Nation earlier in the day, expressed her sadness after hearing about Hasina’s memories.
Hasina also expressed her frustration over Myanmar dillydallying in taking back the Rohingyas.
Both of them shared the stories of killings, rape and torture they had heard while visiting the Rohingya camps.
Radwan Mujib Siddiq, son of Hasina’s sister Sheikh Rehana, and PM’s Principle Secretary Nojibur Rahman were also present at the meeting.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- I was just joking with the journalist: Secretary Mofazzel says on ‘suicide advice’
- Bangladesh FM Momen to meet Indian PM Modi Thursday in New Delhi
- Policewoman allegedly dies by suicide over rocky marriage in Bogura
- Man handed death penalty for killing his father over a girl
- CEC asks officials to deal strictly with irregularities in Upazila polls
- PM Hasina vows to provide electricity for all households
- Language Movement icon Golam Arif Tipu among 2019 Ekushey Padak nominees
- Primary school teachers warned against sharing anti-government posts on social media
- BIWTA resumes eviction drive in Kamrangirchar
- ‘Don’t harass people’, President Hamid tells police
Most Read
- Five boys held after bizarre ritual with severed head of baby in Dhaka
- Who are driving 1.8 million vehicles without licence in Bangladesh, MP asks
- Policewoman allegedly dies by suicide over rocky marriage in Bogura
- 'Deeply moved' Angelina Jolie pays respect to Bangladesh’s founding father
- Angelina Jolie visits Rohingya camps, says refugees' plight ’shames us all’
- Bangladesh will be able to filter porn, harmful online contents by March: Jabbar
- Former adviser ASM Shahjahan dies at 78
- Mashrafe makes his parliament debut
- Language Movement icon Ghulam Arieff Tipoo among 2019 Ekushey Padak nominees
- High Court raps govt over Indian citizen Rajiv ‘working illegally’ at Shohoj