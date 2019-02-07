After 26 years, Polychem Laboratories director gets one year for producing poisonous drug

Dhaka Drug Court Judge Syed Kamal Hossain announced the verdict on Thursday, 26 years after the case was filed over multiple deaths caused by the adulterated medicine.

Abdur Rab, a director of the now defunct laboratory, was sentenced to prison and fined Tk 50,000. Rab had been on bail during the trial. He again secured bail after the verdict, on condition for an appeal.

The prosecution will also file an appeal against the verdict, said state lawyer Nadim Mia.

The court acquitted three others from the charge —Polychem’s Manager AMM Golam Quader, pharmacists Mahbubul Alam and Delwar Hossain—from the case.

Mahbub and Delwar were present in the court during the verdict while Quader was on the run. Polychem Managing Director Harunur Rashid’s name was dropped from the case after he died during the trial process.

Many children were admitted to hospital with kidney ailments between 1989 and 1992 due to the effect of poisonous ingredients found in paracetamol drugs, according to the case.

At least 76 of these children died from the condition.

Detectives later found diethylene glycol, a poisonous compound that can cause renal failure and death, was detected in the paracetamol syrup made by five companies including Polychem Laboratories.

On January of 1993, the then Department of Drug Administration filed a case against five including Polychem director Rab. But the proceedings of the case were postponed when the High Court issued a stay order on the case in response to an appeal sought by the accused.

After the suspension of the stay order in October 2015, the court resumed the trial.

Three witnesses testified for the prosecution while the defence produced one witness. The hearing on the arguments from the two sides ended on Jan 24.