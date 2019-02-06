Who are driving 1.8 million vehicles without licence in Bangladesh, MP asks

The number of driving licence issued by the authorities in Bangladesh is 2 million against 3.8 million vehicles, he told parliament on Tuesday, citing a World Health Organization report.

“Who are driving the remaining 1.8 million vehicles?” he asked, expressing concern over deaths in road accidents.

“These vehicles are surely being driven by drivers with fake licence.

“Who are the owners of these cars? Many of the law enforcers own these cars and that is why no effective action is being taken to stop the practice,” he added.

A state minister of Sheikh Hasina’s last government, Chunnu demanded implementation of the instructions issued by the prime minister during last year’s student movement for safe roads.

He also demanded a statement from Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader under Rule 300 of parliamentary procedure.

“Road accidents happen everywhere in the world, but the rate seems a bit high in Bangladesh. The number of road accidents and deaths in the crashes has increased much in recent times. It appears that there is no-one to look into the issue,” Chunnu said.

The member of the Jatiya Party’s presidium said Quader is often seen carrying out driving licence inspections on the roads.

A concerned Chunnu then posed a series of questions.

“Is there no-one to address the panic among the people over road accidents?

“What is the progress in implementing the prime minister’s instructions? Will you implement those? If you do, then when?” he asked.