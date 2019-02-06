Primary school teachers warned against sharing anti-government posts on social media
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Feb 2019 05:11 PM BdST Updated: 06 Feb 2019 05:11 PM BdST
Teachers and staffers of government primary schools have been warned against writing comments and sharing posts on social media that oppose decisions taken by the government.
The Directorate of Primary Education sent letters to government officials across the country about social media posts and comments on Monday.
The letter cites “a recent spike in negative posts, comments and spreading of misinformation” about primary education on Facebook and other platforms that violate of the government’s guideline on social media use for its employees.
Such posts “can give rise to misconceptions about primary education, which is unacceptable.”
“Teachers, officials and staffers are being instructed to refrain from sharing social media posts, writing statuses and comments against government decisions on primary education.”
The directive was sent to divisional deputy directors of primary education, district primary education officials and Upazila education officials. The officials have been ordered to brief others about the warning.
AFM Manzur Kadir, head of the Directorate of Primary Education, and Sohel Ahmed, additional director general of the directorate, could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts.
“We got reports that some primary school teachers have been spreading misinformation on Facebook. We found the allegation to be true after verifying some of the cases,” said a senior official of the directorate told bdnews24.com on condition of anonymity.
“The directives were issued in light of an order from the secretary of the Ministry of Mass and Primary Education,” said the official.
