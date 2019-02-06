Policewoman allegedly dies by suicide over rocky marriage in Bogura
Bogura Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Feb 2019 08:07 PM BdST Updated: 06 Feb 2019 08:07 PM BdST
A policewoman has died at a hospital in Bogura, but her family and law enforcers have alleged suicide following a rocky marriage.
Rosina Khatun, 30, was working as an assistant sub-inspector at Dhunot Police Station.
She was admitted to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital after falling sick on Tuesday and died later in the night.
Rosina, daughter of Nannu Mia from Natore, married Hasan Ali, a schoolteacher from the same area, a year after joining the police as a constable in 2007.
After being promoted to ASI, she was transferred to Bogura in 2018. She had been staying there with their children - a 7-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy - since then.
Rosina had marital discord with Hasan for five to six years, her father Nannu said.
She seemed to be depressed after Hasan visited them in Bogura recently, Nannu said.
The policewoman fell ill “after consuming tablets for gastric” on Tuesday afternoon, according to the father.
She was first admitted to a hospital in Dhunot and later transferred to the medical college hospital, where she died around 10pm.
Hasan told bdnews24.com he came to the hospital after hearing about the death of his wife, but “knew nothing about the reason behind the suicide”.
“ASI Rosina might have died by suicide following marital discord. The body has been handed to family after post-mortem examination. Necessary steps will be taken after investigation,” Dhunot Police Station Inspector Faruqul Islam said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- PM Hasina vows to provide electricity for all households
- Language Movement icon Golam Arif Tipu among 2019 Ekushey Padak nominees
- Primary school teachers warned against sharing anti-government posts on social media
- BIWTA resumes eviction drive in Kamrangirchar
- ‘Don’t harass people’, President Hamid tells police
- Four sentenced to death for murdering nursery school student Emon in Sylhet
- Former adviser ASM Shahjahan dies at 78
- Five boys held after bizarre ritual with severed head of baby in Dhaka
- China is the ‘key player’ to manage Myanmar for Rohingya solutions: Ambassador Humayun Kabir
- Justice will be done for Rohingya atrocities: Canada PM’s envoy Bob Rae
Most Read
- Five boys held after bizarre ritual with severed head of baby in Dhaka
- Who are driving 1.8 million vehicles without licence in Bangladesh, MP asks
- Angelina Jolie visits Rohingya camps, says refugees' plight ’shames us all’
- Mashrafe makes his parliament debut
- High Court raps govt over Indian citizen Rajiv ‘working illegally’ at Shohoj
- Biswa Ijtema extended by a day from Feb 15 to 18
- Bangladesh will be able to filter porn, harmful online contents by March: Jabbar
- Former adviser ASM Shahjahan dies at 78
- BNP leader Nipun Roy Chowdhury walks out of jail on bail
- Justice will be done for Rohingya atrocities: Canada PM’s envoy Bob Rae