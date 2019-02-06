Policewoman allegedly dies by suicide over rocky marriage in Bogura

Rosina Khatun, 30, was working as an assistant sub-inspector at Dhunot Police Station.

She was admitted to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital after falling sick on Tuesday and died later in the night.

Rosina, daughter of Nannu Mia from Natore, married Hasan Ali, a schoolteacher from the same area, a year after joining the police as a constable in 2007.

After being promoted to ASI, she was transferred to Bogura in 2018. She had been staying there with their children - a 7-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy - since then.

Rosina had marital discord with Hasan for five to six years, her father Nannu said.

She seemed to be depressed after Hasan visited them in Bogura recently, Nannu said.

The policewoman fell ill “after consuming tablets for gastric” on Tuesday afternoon, according to the father.

She was first admitted to a hospital in Dhunot and later transferred to the medical college hospital, where she died around 10pm.

Hasan told bdnews24.com he came to the hospital after hearing about the death of his wife, but “knew nothing about the reason behind the suicide”.

“ASI Rosina might have died by suicide following marital discord. The body has been handed to family after post-mortem examination. Necessary steps will be taken after investigation,” Dhunot Police Station Inspector Faruqul Islam said.