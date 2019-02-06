PM Hasina vows to provide electricity for all households

The government has identified people who need electricity and took initiative to provide it, she said.

“We have ensured the food security for the people and have a goal to generate power for each household,” Hasina said at an event at Ganabhaban on Wednesday.

At least 93 percent of the population has access to electricity, according to the prime minister.

“You’re aware that no-one needs to run around for power. People have access to electricity that lights up their houses.”

Hasina used videoconferencing to inaugurate six power plants and nine substations, which will together add 1,062 megawatts of electricity to the national grid.

Swandip Upazila in Chattogram is the first recipient of power to be supplied via an undersea cable under a project inaugurated by Hasina.

The power plants inaugurated by the prime minister include Sirajganj 282 MW, Bhola 225 MW, Chandpur 200 MW and Ashuganj 150 MW.

During the video conference, Hasina exchanged greetings with parliamentarians, Awami League leaders, businessmen, students and ordinary people from Sirajganj, Bhola, Chattogram, Chattogram Hill Tracts and shared the government’s future development plans in those areas.

“We have increased power production according to the demand. We are working towards our goal to ensure electricity for the entire country,” said Hasina.

“Bangladesh became self-sufficient in food when our government was in power, we increased the power production, literacy rate and developed the infrastructure; all of it showed a ray of hope which was later ruined by the BNP- Jamaat-e-Islami that formed the government in 2001.”