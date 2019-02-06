Man handed death penalty for killing his father over a girl

Mymensingh Additional District and Second Sessions Judge’s Court Judge Md Nurul Amin Biplob announced the verdict Wednesday on the case started 14 years ago.

Convicted 38-year-old Shariatullah is the son of Ibrahim Khaliulla.

Shariatullah was present in court during the pronouncement of the verdict.

State prosecutor Rezaul Karim Khan said Shariatullah wanted to marry the girl of his choice. But his father did not permit him to do so. An infuriated Shariatullah fatally injured his father by attacking him with an axe on Mar 13, 2005.

"His relatives first took him to a local health complex and later admitted him to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital. But he passed away the next day,” said Rezaul.

Deceased Khaliulla’s other son Sadikullah filed a murder case at the Gafargaon Police Station. After investigation, police submitted a charge sheet against Shariatullah in court.

Lawyer Rezaul said after the completion of the hearing, the court declared Shariatullah guilty of the crime and sentenced him to death.

Shariatullah’s lawyer Sarkar Anwarul Kabir said he will appeal at the High Court against the verdict.