Four sentenced to death for murdering nursery school student Emon in Sylhet
Sylhet Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Feb 2019 01:14 PM BdST Updated: 06 Feb 2019 01:38 PM BdST
Four people have been sentenced to death for abducting and murdering a nursery school student in Sunamganj’s Chhatak Upazila.
Sylhet Speedy Trial Tribunal Judge Md Rezaul Karim announced the verdict on Wednesday, four years after the remains of Mostafizur Rahman Emon were found in a swamp area at Noarai Union’s Batirkandi village in 2015.
Sayebur Rahman Sujon, 28, an Imam from Chhatak’s Bhammanjulia village, Zayed Ahmed, 27, and Rafikur Rahman were present in court when they were sentenced to death for his murder.
Saleh Ahmed, 24, also convicted and sentenced to death, has been on the run since the beginning of the trial.
Emon used to study at the nursery section in a community school run by the Lafarge Surma Cement factory in Chhatak’s Batikandi village. His father was an expatriate worker who lived in Saudi Arabia.
The child went missing on Mar 27 of 2015, following which his family received ransom demands from abductors, according to the case details.
The abductors killed the child after failing secure ransom from the family. Police arrested Sayebur Rahman Sujon after tracking his phone to a location at Kodomtoli bus stand in Dakshin Surma on Apr 8 that year.
Based on his confession, police found Emon’s skull and bones from his arms in a swamp area. A knife used in the murder was also found along with a bloodied shirt and a bottle of poison.
The men convicted of Emon’s murder were also fined Tk 20,000 each, said public prosecutor Kishore Kumar.
