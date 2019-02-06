Home > Bangladesh

Five boys held after bizarre ritual with severed head of baby in Dhaka

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Feb 2019 04:11 AM BdST Updated: 06 Feb 2019 04:11 AM BdST

Police have arrested five teenaged boys who were conducting a bizarre ritual with the severed head of a dead baby in Dhaka’s Postogola.

The boys said they went to the Shyampur Crematorium around 2am on Tuesday, dug up the buried body, and cut its head for the ritual to achieve supernatural powers, according to police. 
 
The newborn of an Old Dhaka businessman was buried at the crematory on Monday following religious rites, Shyampur Police Station OC Mizanur Rahman told bdnews24.com.
 
The boys were conducting the ritual, circling around the baby’s head, when Ansar members and city corporation workers noticed them.
 
Later, police buried the dead baby again and arrested the five teenagers.
 
The boys belong to the Dom community, a Bengali Hindu caste, of the neighbourhood, according to Mizanur.  
 
A case has been started against the five and they will be produced in court, he said.

