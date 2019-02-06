‘Don’t harass people’, President Hamid tells police

“Proper enforcement of the law forms the basis of good governance in a nation striving for development,” he told a an event hosted at the Bangabhaban for Police Week on Wednesday.

“You must continue to work responsibly to ensure internal security regulations and safe society in our country.”

“You must make sure that people who come to get help form you are not harassed in any way. Please ensure that they receive all necessary services and advice.”

The Bangladesh police must continually strive to become a “people-friendly” force and gain the confidence of the people, he said. “This is what people want from the police.”

The president then praised the police for ensuring security during the recent general election. He also praised the law-enforcers for the ongoing wars against drug and terror.

“In the age of globalisation, crimes and offenders are not limited by physical borders of a country. Organised criminals are easily joining local, regional and international networks using technologies.”

The president said such criminals are difficult to combat. “But despite the challenges, the professionalism and courage showed by the police in their fight against terror, militants and drugs is truly worthy of praise.”