‘Don’t harass people’, President Hamid tells police
Staff Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Feb 2019 03:09 PM BdST Updated: 06 Feb 2019 03:09 PM BdST
President Abdul Hamid has urged police to make sure that people who seek their help are not harassed.
“Proper enforcement of the law forms the basis of good governance in a nation striving for development,” he told a an event hosted at the Bangabhaban for Police Week on Wednesday.
“You must make sure that people who come to get help form you are not harassed in any way. Please ensure that they receive all necessary services and advice.”
The Bangladesh police must continually strive to become a “people-friendly” force and gain the confidence of the people, he said. “This is what people want from the police.”
The president then praised the police for ensuring security during the recent general election. He also praised the law-enforcers for the ongoing wars against drug and terror.
The president said such criminals are difficult to combat. “But despite the challenges, the professionalism and courage showed by the police in their fight against terror, militants and drugs is truly worthy of praise.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- BIWTA resumes eviction drive in Kamrangirchar
- ‘Don’t harass people’, President Hamid tells police
- Four sentenced to death for murdering nursery school student Emon in Sylhet
- Former adviser ASM Shahjahan dies at 78
- Five boys held after bizarre ritual with severed head of baby in Dhaka
- China is the ‘key player’ to manage Myanmar for Rohingya solutions: Ambassador Humayun Kabir
- Justice will be done for Rohingya atrocities: Canada PM’s envoy Bob Rae
- Who are driving 1.8 million vehicles without licence in Bangladesh, MP asks
- High Court raps govt over Indian citizen Rajiv ‘working illegally’ at Shohoj
- CEC asks officials to make Dhaka City polls ‘as fair as general elections’
Most Read
- Five boys held after bizarre ritual with severed head of baby in Dhaka
- Who are driving 1.8 million vehicles without licence in Bangladesh, MP asks
- Biswa Ijtema extended by a day from Feb 15 to 18
- Angelina Jolie visits Rohingya camps, says refugees' plight ’shames us all’
- Mashrafe makes his parliament debut
- High Court raps govt over Indian citizen Rajiv ‘working illegally’ at Shohoj
- Bangladesh will be able to filter porn, harmful online contents by March: Jabbar
- BNP leader Nipun Roy Chowdhury walks out of jail on bail
- West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata ends protest against PM Modi, vows bigger fight
- Millionaire Dhaka North mayor runner Atiqul owns no car