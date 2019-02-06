CEC asks officials to deal strictly with irregularities in Upazila polls
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Feb 2019 07:18 PM BdST Updated: 06 Feb 2019 07:18 PM BdST
KM Nurul Huda has warned election officials against irregularities in the upcoming Upazila Parishad polls.
The chief election commissioner asked the returning officers not to show any leniency to allegations of irregularities at a ‘training of the trainers’ for the fifth Upazila council polls at the Election Training Institute in Dhaka on Wednesday.
He says voting at an entire Upazila will be halted if the Election Commission loses control.
The staggered elections to around 500 units of the local government body will start on Mar 10, with 87 Upazilas going to the polls in the first phase.
Additional deputy commissioners, district election officers, Upazila executive officers and Upazila election officers have been tasked with conducting the polls.
“If it seems to the returning officer that there is no voting atmosphere in their Upazila, they can recommend a halt to the elections and the commission can do it,” he said.
The CEC asked the election officials to ensure security of the polling agents and encourage the candidates to field agents without any fear.
He also asked them to check allegations of intimidation and violence before and after the polls as well.
Election commissioners Mahbub Talukdar, Md Rafiqul Islam, Kabita Khanam and Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury were also present at the programme presided over by EC Secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed.
