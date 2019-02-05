Two Madaripur teachers fined for coaching students during SSC tests

Jalaluddin and Syed Abul Hossain were each fined Tk 20,000 on Tuesday. They are assistant teachers of the Pilot Girls' High School of Kalkini Upazila.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Aminul Islam said, "Coaching is completely prohibited during SSC examinations. But some teachers have secretly been coaching students.”

"The two teachers are also exam invigilators. They have broken the law. The two have been fined Tk 20,000 each, totalling Tk 40,000."