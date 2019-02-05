Two Madaripur teachers fined for coaching students during SSC tests
Madaripur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Feb 2019 05:23 PM BdST Updated: 05 Feb 2019 05:23 PM BdST
A mobile court has fined two teachers in Madaripur for violating the ban on coaching students during the ongoing the Secondary School Certificate exam.
Jalaluddin and Syed Abul Hossain were each fined Tk 20,000 on Tuesday. They are assistant teachers of the Pilot Girls' High School of Kalkini Upazila.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Aminul Islam said, "Coaching is completely prohibited during SSC examinations. But some teachers have secretly been coaching students.”
"The two teachers are also exam invigilators. They have broken the law. The two have been fined Tk 20,000 each, totalling Tk 40,000."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Schoolgirl dies after being hit by microbus in Uttara
- HC extends Khaleda’s bail in defamation cases in Dhaka and Narail
- Eviction drive begins to clear illegal structures near Buriganga river
- HC sets 6-month deadline for disposing of drug cases
- Security guard, tea-seller killed as bus crashes into pavement at Baridhara
- FM Marsudi says Indonesia will play ‘more effective role’ on Rohingya issue
- ACC launches probe into Jahalom fiasco after High Court steps in
- Ekushey TV chief reporter arrested on sexual harassment charges
- Two young men shot dead in Rangamati’s Kaptai
- Wife of Chattogram physician Akash remanded for three days
Most Read
- Millionaire Dhaka North mayor runner Atiqul owns no car
- Angelina Jolie visits Bangladesh Rohingya camp before new appeal for $920m fund
- Ekushey TV chief reporter arrested on sexual harassment charges
- Ershad returns home after health check-up in Singapore
- Bangabandhu Bridge’s construction cost recovered by toll collection
- Doctors introducing kidney transplant from brain-dead donors in Bangladesh
- Wife of Chattogram physician Akash remanded for three days
- No arrest for Kolkata police chief, says India top court amid Mamata showdown
- Two ‘Awami League workers’ gunned down in Rangamati’s Kaptai
- Iranian food festival begins in Dhaka