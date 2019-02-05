Student expelled for trying to leak SSC question in Chattogram

Exam authorities later found seven more mobile phones after searching candidates seated in various rooms at Katirhat High School centre in Hathazari Upazila on Tuesday.

Three invigilators were also suspended for negligence during the English First Paper test.

Hathazari Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Ruhul Amin and Assistant Commissioner (land) Samrat Kheesa led the drive in the exam centre.

“We found images of today’s creative and multiple-choice questions in the student’s mobile phone,” UNO Amin told bdnews24.com.

“He was trying to send out these photos but we caught him before he could. Then conducted a search and confiscated seven phones from six other students in the centre,” he said.

The expelled examinee is a student of Mirzapur High School in Hathazari.

According to exam rules, only the centre secretary can carry a mobile to the centre, and that phone must not have a camera or access to the internet.

“The student was expelled for entering the centre with a smartphone and trying to send photos of the question paper outside. The six other students were punished as we reduced 30 minutes from their exam time.”

“Those three invigilators will be served show-cause notice and legal action will be taken,” said the UNO.