Student expelled for trying to leak SSC question in Chattogram
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Feb 2019 05:08 PM BdST Updated: 05 Feb 2019 05:08 PM BdST
A candidate of the Secondary School Certificate exam in Chattogram has been expelled for attempting to leak images of the question paper using his phone.
Exam authorities later found seven more mobile phones after searching candidates seated in various rooms at Katirhat High School centre in Hathazari Upazila on Tuesday.
Three invigilators were also suspended for negligence during the English First Paper test.
Hathazari Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Ruhul Amin and Assistant Commissioner (land) Samrat Kheesa led the drive in the exam centre.
“We found images of today’s creative and multiple-choice questions in the student’s mobile phone,” UNO Amin told bdnews24.com.
“He was trying to send out these photos but we caught him before he could. Then conducted a search and confiscated seven phones from six other students in the centre,” he said.
The expelled examinee is a student of Mirzapur High School in Hathazari.
According to exam rules, only the centre secretary can carry a mobile to the centre, and that phone must not have a camera or access to the internet.
“The student was expelled for entering the centre with a smartphone and trying to send photos of the question paper outside. The six other students were punished as we reduced 30 minutes from their exam time.”
“Those three invigilators will be served show-cause notice and legal action will be taken,” said the UNO.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Schoolgirl dies after being hit by microbus in Uttara
- HC extends Khaleda’s bail in defamation cases in Dhaka and Narail
- Eviction drive begins to clear illegal structures near Buriganga river
- HC sets 6-month deadline for disposing of drug cases
- Security guard, tea-seller killed as bus crashes into pavement at Baridhara
- FM Marsudi says Indonesia will play ‘more effective role’ on Rohingya issue
- ACC launches probe into Jahalom fiasco after High Court steps in
- Ekushey TV chief reporter arrested on sexual harassment charges
- Two young men shot dead in Rangamati’s Kaptai
- Wife of Chattogram physician Akash remanded for three days
Most Read
- Millionaire Dhaka North mayor runner Atiqul owns no car
- Angelina Jolie visits Bangladesh Rohingya camp before new appeal for $920m fund
- Ekushey TV chief reporter arrested on sexual harassment charges
- Ershad returns home after health check-up in Singapore
- Bangabandhu Bridge’s construction cost recovered by toll collection
- Doctors introducing kidney transplant from brain-dead donors in Bangladesh
- Wife of Chattogram physician Akash remanded for three days
- No arrest for Kolkata police chief, says India top court amid Mamata showdown
- Two ‘Awami League workers’ gunned down in Rangamati’s Kaptai
- Iranian food festival begins in Dhaka