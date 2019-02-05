Security guard, tea-seller killed as bus crashes into pavement at Baridhara

The accident took place near the Coca-Cola intersection at Block-J in Baridhara, said Bhatara Police Station Inspector Shihab Uddin.

The victims have been identified as Kabir Hossain, 45, a night security guard and Shaheen, 42, a tea-stall owner. Kabir hailed from Bagerhat while Shaheen from Pirojpur.

The driver of the Dewan Paribahan bus operated by Palki Enterprise veered off the road and into the pavement killing two people on spot, he said.

Police have sent the bodies to the morgue for autopsy. The bus has been seized but its driver and his helper have fled.

In a separate incident, a woman yet to be identified died in a road accident at Malibagh-Mouchak road around 5.00am Tuesday.

An unidentified person brought the injured woman to the hospital in the morning, said Bachchu Mia, sub-inspector at the police outpost in Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

The woman in her forties died soon after arriving at the hospital.

The person who took the woman to the hospital said she was in a road accident, said SI Bachchu. The woman had suffered wounds on her head.