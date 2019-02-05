Schoolgirl dies after being hit by microbus in Uttara

Faizia Tahmina Suchi, 10, was a student at Milestone School, said Turag Police OC Nurul Muttakin.

She was going to school on Tuesday morning, accompanied by both her parents, when she was run over near Bridge-10 at Diabari. She was confirmed dead at a local hospital.

The microbus was being used by team shooting a television drama in the area. Police have seized the vehicle, but the driver has managed to flee.

Suchi’s father Faizul Islam is an assistant editor at The Daily Ittefaq.