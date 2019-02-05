Mashrafe makes his parliament debut with a new look
Parliament Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Feb 2019 08:59 PM BdST Updated: 05 Feb 2019 08:59 PM BdST
Bangladesh ODI cricket captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has made his parliament bow in its first session.
Sporting a white Panjabi, a black Mujib coat and a pair of glasses, the new MP attended the session around 5pm on Tuesday.
The pacer, fondly called ‘Narail Express’ by the Bangladeshi fans, who now represents the Narail-2 constituency, took his seat at the right side of the speaker on the second row from the last.
Chaired by the Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, the session began around 4:30pm. Mashrafe spoke to BCB President Nazmul Hassan Papon, who is also a member of parliament from Kishoreganj’s Bhairab, before entering the House.
The first session of the 11th parliament began on Jan 30. Mashrafe attended the fourth working day of the first session due to his commitment to Bangladesh Premier League or BPL.
He skippers the Rangpur Riders in BPL. Despite losing to the Cumilla Victorians in the first qualifier, his team still play in the final if they can beat the Dhaka Dynamites on Wednesday.
