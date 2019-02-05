High Court raps govt over Indian citizen Rajiv ‘working illegally’ at Shohoj
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Feb 2019 11:37 PM BdST Updated: 05 Feb 2019 11:39 PM BdST
The High Court has issued a set of rules asking the authorities why Shohoj Limited Senior Vice President Rajiv Bhattacharya will not face legal action for working in the Bangladeshi firm reportedly without work permit and visa despite being an Indian citizen.
Shohoj Limited operates Shohoz.com, an online travel service provider founded by Maliha M Quadir.
The bench of Justice Moyeenul Islam Chowdhury and Justice Md Ashraful Kamal issued the rules on Tuesday following a writ petition filed by income tax lawyer Ektahdur Hossain Howlader last month.
The High Court in the rules also asked why the failure and inactiveness of the authorities that were supposed to act against Bhattacharya and collect the tax he dodged through his illegal job will not be deemed beyond their legal authority.
Besides Bhattacharya and the managing director of Shohoj, the home secretary, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority or BIDA executive chairman, additional superintendent of police (special branch), governor of Bangladesh Bank, National Board of Revenue chairman, director general of Department of Immigration and Passports, the road transport and bridges secretary, and the information secretary have been asked to respond to the rules within four weeks.
Lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan represented the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Ekramul Haque Tutul stood for the state.
Referring to investment guidelines of Bangladesh, Khan told bdnews24.com that if any foreigner wants to work in any commercial establishment in the country, they must acquire work permit from BIDA and visa as per the type of the job, but Bhattacharya violated the rules.
Bhattacharya did take work permit for another organisation, but did not take a new one when he changed job, according to Khan.
Moreover, as per the Income Tax Ordinance of 1984, any foreign employee of a Bangladeshi firm must pay 30 percent tax on his or her income, but Bhattacharya breached the rules, the lawyer said.
“The authorities do not know how much Rajiv gets from Shohoj Limited. As a result, he is working illegally in the country and dodging income tax as well. The court has taken the issue into consideration and issued the rules,” he said.
Prior to joining Shohoj, Bhattacharya was the chief executive officer of USB Express Limited, a subsidiary of US-Bangla Airlines, according to the writ petition.
On Nov 14 last year, USB Express wrote to BIDA informing that Bhattacharya resigned from the company on Sept 1.
In the letter, USB also asked BIDA to cancel Bhattacharya’s work permit and remove his name as an official of the firm.
Accordingly, BIDA revoked Bhattacharya's work permit on Dec 4 last year, according to the writ petition.
Petitioner Howlader said he moved the court after getting no response to his legal notice served on Bhattacharya and Shohoj.
