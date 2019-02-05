HC sets 6-month deadline for disposing of drug cases

The bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman gave the order on Tuesday.

The ruling followed a bail petition hearing for a suspect who spent three years in prison over a drug case.



The court has ordered the cooperation of deputy commissioners, police superintendents, officers-in-charge and investigating officers across all districts in settling the cases within six months. The officers will be held to account for any failure in this regard, it added.

Case investigating officers and other law-enforcement personnel were also instructed to produce witness testimonies and assist in disposal of cases or risk facing disciplinary actions.

The High Court has also granted interim bail to drug suspect Mizanur Rahman Bari, whose bail petition hearing led to the ruling.

In 2015, police in Madaripur’s Rajoir Upazila started a case against Mizanur after arresting him 600 yaba tablets.

Mizanur’s lawyer Fazlur Rahman made his bail pleading while Assistant Attorney General Yousuf Mahmud Morshed represented the state.

“Mizanur Rahman has been in jail since his arrest. But investigating officers have been unable to produce any witnesses against him in court. The court has given him bail because of this,” said Yousuf Mahbub.