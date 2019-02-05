HC sets 6-month deadline for disposing of drug cases
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Feb 2019 02:28 PM BdST Updated: 05 Feb 2019 03:40 PM BdST
The High Court has set a six-month deadline for disposal of drug charges that have already been taken into cognisance by court.
The bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman gave the order on Tuesday.
The ruling followed a bail petition hearing for a suspect who spent three years in prison over a drug case.
The court has ordered the cooperation of deputy commissioners, police superintendents, officers-in-charge and investigating officers across all districts in settling the cases within six months. The officers will be held to account for any failure in this regard, it added.
Case investigating officers and other law-enforcement personnel were also instructed to produce witness testimonies and assist in disposal of cases or risk facing disciplinary actions.
The High Court has also granted interim bail to drug suspect Mizanur Rahman Bari, whose bail petition hearing led to the ruling.
In 2015, police in Madaripur’s Rajoir Upazila started a case against Mizanur after arresting him 600 yaba tablets.
Mizanur’s lawyer Fazlur Rahman made his bail pleading while Assistant Attorney General Yousuf Mahmud Morshed represented the state.
“Mizanur Rahman has been in jail since his arrest. But investigating officers have been unable to produce any witnesses against him in court. The court has given him bail because of this,” said Yousuf Mahbub.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- HC extends Khaleda’s bail in defamation cases in Dhaka and Narail
- Eviction drive begins to clear illegal structures near Buriganga river
- HC sets 6-month deadline for disposing of drug cases
- Security guard, tea-seller killed as bus crashes into pavement at Baridhara
- FM Marsudi says Indonesia will play ‘more effective role’ on Rohingya issue
- ACC launches probe into Jahalom fiasco after High Court steps in
- Ekushey TV chief reporter arrested on sexual harassment charges
- Two young men shot dead in Rangamati’s Kaptai
- Wife of Chattogram physician Akash remanded for three days
- Quota protest leader Mamun ‘attacked by Chhatra League’ on Dhaka University campus
Most Read
- Angelina Jolie visits Bangladesh Rohingya camp before new appeal for $920m fund
- Millionaire Dhaka North mayor runner Atiqul owns no car
- Ekushey TV chief reporter arrested on sexual harassment charges
- Ershad returns home after health check-up in Singapore
- Doctors introducing kidney transplant from brain-dead donors in Bangladesh
- Bangabandhu Bridge’s construction cost recovered by toll collection
- Iranian food festival begins in Dhaka
- Wife of Chattogram physician Akash remanded for three days
- Two ‘Awami League workers’ gunned down in Rangamati’s Kaptai
- No arrest for Kolkata police chief, says India top court amid Mamata showdown