HC rules on compensation to 4 road crash victims

Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil issued an interim order along with a rule on Tuesday after the primary hearing of a writ petition filed in public interest.

The rule asks why a directive should not be issued to make a payment of Tk 5 million in compensation to the families of the dead each.

In the meantime, the Home Secretary, Communications Secretary and Bangladesh Road Transport Authority Chairman have been given an interim order to give Tk 100,000 each to the families of the four victims within 15 days.

Barrister Abdul Halim argued on behalf of the petitioner in the court. He was accompanied by lawyer Jamiul Haque Faisal.

A class eight student on Jan 22 and a college student on Jan 16 this year have died in separate road accidents in Chattogram. On Jan 28, two children died in Dhaka’s Keraniganj.

The home secretary, road transport and bridges secretary, chairman of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority, inspector general of police, Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner, Chattogram Metropolitan Police commissioner and 14 defendants have been asked to respond to the rule within four weeks.

The petitioner's lawyer Abdul Halim has said the writ petition will be moved at the High Court for the next orders on Apr 15.