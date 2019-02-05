Eviction drive begins to clear illegal structures near Buriganga river
Published: 05 Feb 2019 02:32 PM BdST Updated: 05 Feb 2019 02:32 PM BdST
The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority or BIWTA has launched a drive to remove illegal structures on the banks of the Buriganga river at Dhaka’s Kamrangirchar.
The drive began around 10:00 am Tuesday in Kamrangichar’s Nawabchar area, according to Md Arifur Rahman, the joint director of BIWTA. Five concrete structures and seven tin-shed houses have been razed, said Arifur Rahman.
The eviction work will end at 5:00 pm.
Eviction drives will be carried out in areas under the Dhaka river port until Feb 19, said BIWTA Public Relations Officer Md Mobarak Hossain.
BIWTA had identified 509 illegal structures lining the banks of the Buriganga between Sadarghat and Gabtoli – all of which would be taken down, Md Arifur Rahman said at the time of the three-day drive.
"The illegal structures include 56 multi-storey buildings. Our first priority is to remove these multi-storey structures. Permanent measures will be taken to preserve the river banks after the lands are reclaimed,” he said.
“We will construct walkways along the banks of the river to mark its boundaries. Trees will be planted on the reclaimed lands to prevent encroachment in future.”
