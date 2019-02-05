CEC asks officials to make Dhaka City polls ‘as fair as general elections’
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Feb 2019 11:34 PM BdST Updated: 06 Feb 2019 12:33 AM BdST
Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda has said he wants the Dhaka City Corporation polls to be “as fair as the 11th parliamentary elections”.
He made the remarks while briefing the returning officers and executive magistrates for the Dhaka polls at the Election Training Institute building in Agargaon on Tuesday.
He urged the election officials to ensure that the DCC vote will be held in a free and fair manner much like the general election was.
The Dhaka North City Corporation mayoral by-polls and elections to new wards in Dhaka North and South are scheduled for Feb 28.
“You have to look at the electoral code of conduct. If you can see how the rules are complied with, then it would be easier to perform your duties properly,” Huda said.
The ruling Awami League formed government for the third consecutive term after securing a landslide victory in Dec 30 polls.
But the leaders of Jatiya Oikya Front and its prime ally BNP have demanded fresh voting alleging that the parliamentary elections were massively rigged.
Describing the Dec 30 elections as ‘fair’, Huda urged the magistrates to be strict so that the candidates of the DNCC mayoral polls do not flout the code of conduct.
The chief election commissioner said, “The problem is the councillor candidates. They are so competitive that they sometimes break the law.”
He added that the candidates are will listen to the magistrates if they sincerely exercise their judicial power.
Four other election commissioners - Mahbub Talukdar, Rafiqul Islam, Kabita Khanam, and Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury - were also present at the event.
The CEC instructed the officials to carry out their duties as per the law to honour the people’s faith in them.
Five nomination papers for DNCC mayor post and 379 nominations for councillors in DCC polls were declared as valid. The deadline for the withdrawal of the candidacy is Feb 9.
Jatiya Party mayoral candidate singer Shafin Ahmed challenged the rejection of his nomination paper on Tuesday.
His nomination had been rejected due to default loans.
“I have appealed for my candidacy and hope to get it back within a few days,” Shafin said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Who are driving 1.8 million vehicles without licence in Bangladesh, MP asks
- High Court raps govt over Indian citizen Rajiv ‘working illegally’ at Shohoj
- CEC asks officials to make Dhaka City polls ‘as fair as general elections’
- Mashrafe makes his parliament debut with a new look
- Biswa Ijtema extended by a day from Feb 15 to 18
- HC rules on compensation to 4 road crash victims
- Two Madaripur teachers fined for coaching students during SSC tests
- Student expelled for trying to leak SSC question in Chattogram
- Schoolgirl dies after being hit by microbus in Uttara
- HC extends Khaleda’s bail in defamation cases in Dhaka and Narail
Most Read
- Millionaire Dhaka North mayor runner Atiqul owns no car
- Angelina Jolie visits Bangladesh Rohingya camp before new appeal for $920m fund
- Ershad returns home after health check-up in Singapore
- No arrest for Kolkata police chief, says India top court amid Mamata showdown
- Biswa Ijtema extended by a day from Feb 15 to 18
- Bangabandhu Bridge’s construction cost recovered by toll collection
- Doctors introducing kidney transplant from brain-dead donors in Bangladesh
- Mirza Fakhrul flies to Singapore for treatment
- Ekushey TV chief reporter arrested on sexual harassment charges
- Angelina Jolie visits Rohingya camps, says refugees' plight `shames us all’