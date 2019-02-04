Wife of Chattogram physician Akash remanded for three days

On Wednesday, Chattogram Metropolitan Judge Al Imran Khan issued the order against Tanzila Hoque Chowdhury Mitu, who stands accused of ‘instigating’ her husband to take his own life.

Police sought a seven-day remand for questioning Mitu but the court has granted three days, said Kazi Shahabuddin Ahmed, the assistant commissioner (prosecution) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police.

“The court has ordered that the questioning be conducted in the presence of a female constable and in accordance with all the rules of the High Court.”

Akash, 32, was a physician working in the Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH). He also ran a medical admission coaching centre named ‘Three Doctors’.

Mitu, who passed the MBBS from Cumilla Medical College and got introduced to Akash during internship at the CMCH, moved to the US immediately after their wedding in 2016.

She came back to the country on Jan 13 but within two weeks of her return, Akash took his own life by allegedly injecting himself with a poisonous substance in the early hours of Jan 31.

Before killing himself, he wrote several posts on Facebook accusing his wife of having extramarital affairs.

As “evidence”, he provided several photos of Mitu posing with “friends”.

Police detained Mitu from a house in the port city on the night of Jan 31.

She was later produced in the court of Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Khairul Amin who sent Mitu to jail.

On Feb 1, Akash’s mother Jobeda Khanam started a criminal case against Mitu and five others for ‘instigating her son’s suicide’ at the Chandgaon Police Station.

The others accused in the case are Mitu’s mother Shamim Shelly, father Anisul Hoque Chowdhury, younger sister Sanzila Hoque Chowdhury Alisha, doctor Mahbubul Alam, and one ‘Patel’, who resides in the US.

Briefing the media after Mitu’s arrest, Chattogram Metropolitan Police Additional Deputy Commissioner Mizanur Rahman said: “The two had since been fighting over accusations of adultery.”

The situation got worse when Mitu returned to the country on Jan 13. The two came to blows on Jan 30.

Mitu was then taken home by her father, and around daybreak Akash injected himself with poison, police said.

“Mitu admitted to some of the things, but evaded some matters during questioning,” said Mizanur Rahman on Feb 1.

Police will investigate the people who Akash claimed were in a relationship with his wife in the Facebook posts before his death, he added.