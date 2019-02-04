Home > Bangladesh

Two young men shot dead in Rangamati’s Kaptai

  Rangamati Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Feb 2019 07:05 PM BdST Updated: 04 Feb 2019 07:05 PM BdST

Unidentified assailants have shot dead two young men in Rangamati’s Kaptai.

The incident occurred at Raikhali on Monday afternoon, Chadraghona Police Station OC Ashraf Uddin told bdnews24.com.

The dead have been identified as Mongsanu Marma, 40, and Jahid Hossain, 22, the OC said, but could not give more details.

He said he rushed to the scene and saw the bullet-riddled bodies.

“But I can’t say who shot them dead and why,” OC Ashraf said.   

Police were trying to identify the attackers and the motive behind the killings, he added.

