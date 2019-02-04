Two die, one falls sick in Kushtia after taking herbal medicine

The incident took place at the upazila’s Kharhara village in Bahal Baria union around 10pm on Sunday, said Abul Kalam, chief of Mirpur Police Station.

The dead have been identified as Noor Mohammad 50, and Shamima, daughter of Nawab Ali.

Nawab also fell sick after taking the medicine and was admitted to Kushtia General Hospital.

“Noor went to his neighbour Nawab Ali’s house to enjoy a television programme. During that time, Ali took ‘Marie Gold’ syrup, produced by Nobin Laboratories, as he was suffering from a cold,” said Nawab’s brother Mizan.

“His daughter Shamima and Noor also took the medicine which is locally known as unani syrup,” he said.

Shamima fell sick immediately and was rushed to Bheramara Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared her dead.

Ali bought the medicine from a local dispensary two months ago, Mizan said.

“Shamima died before reaching the hospital while Noor died on his way to hospital. Nawab is receiving treatment but is not out of danger,” said Tapos Kumar Sarker, residential physician of Bheramara Health Complex.

The three became sick after taking unani syrup named ‘Marie Gold’, said Residential Medical officer Mizanur Rahman citing the relatives of victims.

The bodies were taken to hospital morgue for autopsy, OC Kalam said, adding that police have collected the medicine for further investigation.