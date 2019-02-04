Rules defied in construction of two in three Dhaka buildings

Housing and Public Works Minister SM Rezaul Karim revealed the information in parliament citing a 2018 RAJUK survey on Sunday.

The Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha, or RAJUK, conducted the survey from January to July last year in an area of 1,528 square kilometres, according to the minister.

Out of the 204,106 surveyed buildings in this area under the RAJUK, rules were not properly followed in plans of 134,925 or 66 percent buildings, he said.

Different forms of violation of rules were found in 131,583 out of 195,376 buildings or 67.35 percent, Minister Karim said.

The survey also found deviations in approved plans of 3,342 out of 8,730 buildings under construction, he said, answering to the Jatiya Party’s Rustum Ali Faraji MP.

In response to another question from Didarul Alam MP, Minister Karim said the estimated construction period for the proposed flyover from Shantinagar to Jhilmil project in Dhaka has been set from 2019 to 2022.

It will be built under Public Private Partnership or PPP, according to the minister.