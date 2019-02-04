Quota protest leader Mamun ‘attacked by Chhatra League’ on Dhaka University campus

But Dhaka University Chhatra League President Sanjit Chandra Das has denied the allegation.

Mamun said he was attacked in front of the Dhaka University Central Library around 12pm on Monday.

Mamun then came to the Dhaka University Journalists Association offices, claiming the attack had been an attempt to create ‘fear and panic’ ahead of the DUCSU election.

“We came to the campus today with a petition for the vice chancellor demanding that the polling centres for the DUCSU election be set up at academic buildings and a list of other demands.”

“We went to the area in front of the library to have some tea. Suddenly 30-40 led by Surja en Hall Chhatra League Vice President Raisul attacked and beat us. We cannot understand it.”

Hassan Al Mamun was a protest leader during the quota reform movement and is also the vice-president of the Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall Chhatra League.

Asked about the matter, DU Chhatra League President Sanjit Chandra Das told bdnews24.com: “I made inquiries and no Chhatra League member was involved in the attack. They’ve developed a bad habit of blaming the Chhatra League when they clash with anyone.”

Sanjit claims that Raisul was with him at the time of the attack.

“Raisul was with me at Modhur Canteen. How can he be involved? Was he responsible if he passed by after the attack?”

Mamun went to the proctor’s office to inform them of their claims. The proctor then recorded their complaint in writing.