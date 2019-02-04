Private tutor detained on charges of killing grade-3 girl after failed rape attempt
Rangamati Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Feb 2019 03:50 AM BdST Updated: 04 Feb 2019 03:50 AM BdST
Police have detained a private tutor for allegedly killing a grade-three student after a failed attempt to rape her in Rangamati’s Kaptai.
Ongbaching Marma, 40, was detained after the body of Mitali Marma was recovered in a sack from near his house at Purbo Kodala under Raikhali union on Sunday morning, Chandraghona Police Station OC Ashraf Uddin told bdnews24.com.
Mitali, daughter of Sathui Marma from the same locality, was a student of Purbo Kodala Government Primary School.
She went to Ongbaching’s house on Saturday morning. When she did not return, the private tutor had claimed he had let the girl go with the other students.
After seeing him taking a sack home, Raikhali union council Chairman Syamong Marma called police, the public representative told bdnews24.com.
Ongbaching admitted to the crimes during initial interrogation after detention, OC Ashraf said.
“Ongbaching said he had tried to rape the girl after letting the other students go. As she started crying, he strangled her with a towel and hid the body on the ceiling. Later he tried to dump the body in a sack,” the OC said.
Police were initiating legal action against Ongbaching, he added.
